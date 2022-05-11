iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,932,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,789,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

