iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,180 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

