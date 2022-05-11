iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.22

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

