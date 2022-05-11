iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.24

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

