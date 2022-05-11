iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $320.41

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $320.41 and last traded at $320.56, with a volume of 718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,907,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,641,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

