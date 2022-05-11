iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $9.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,751 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.27.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

