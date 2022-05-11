iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,294,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 36,261,395 shares.The stock last traded at $176.63 and had previously closed at $174.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.05.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.