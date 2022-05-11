iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

