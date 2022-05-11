iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 385,983 shares.The stock last traded at $133.84 and had previously closed at $137.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after buying an additional 902,241 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after purchasing an additional 873,805 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,714,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

