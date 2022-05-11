iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $386.00

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $386.00 and last traded at $386.17, with a volume of 150289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

