iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $155,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,316. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

