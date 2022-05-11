iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.31

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.31 and last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 3301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

