iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.35

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

