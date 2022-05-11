Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.