Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 655,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 197,334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

