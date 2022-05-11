Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

