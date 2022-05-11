Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 1,223,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.