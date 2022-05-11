Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 1,223,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

