James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

James River Group has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in James River Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

