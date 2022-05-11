Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 28111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

