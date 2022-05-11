Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JPXGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 267,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,552. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
