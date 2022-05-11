Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPXGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 267,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,552. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

