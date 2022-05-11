JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 1.8%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 1,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.