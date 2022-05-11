Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRTX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $100.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

