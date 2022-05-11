Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.74) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.05) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

B4B3 stock remained flat at $€8.25 ($8.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and a P/E ratio of 74.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.24 and a 200 day moving average of €9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($12.95).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

