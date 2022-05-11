Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $18.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

