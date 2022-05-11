JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.76 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

FROG traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 45,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 626,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $14,681,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

