Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 684,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.13. 180,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The company has a market cap of $463.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

