Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 1980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $633.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

