JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 583,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

