JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPE traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 964.60 ($11.89). 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639. JPMorgan Elect has a 1-year low of GBX 911.50 ($11.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 993.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.81.

Get JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) alerts:

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.