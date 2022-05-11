JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPE traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 964.60 ($11.89). 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639. JPMorgan Elect has a 1-year low of GBX 911.50 ($11.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 993.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.81.
JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.