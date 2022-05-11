Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $251,975.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

