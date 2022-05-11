Karen Wishart Sells 8,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UONE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 223,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $475.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

