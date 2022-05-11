Karura (KAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.74 Million

Karura (KAR) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Karura has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

