KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in April

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,879. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $2.7804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

