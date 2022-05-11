KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,433 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

