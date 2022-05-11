KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 382.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

