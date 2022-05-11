Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.30

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75.02 ($0.92), with a volume of 309111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.94).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.58 million and a P/E ratio of 74.50.
Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)
