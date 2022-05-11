Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 289.23%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

