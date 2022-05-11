Kineko (KKO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,376.00

Kineko (KKO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Kineko has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $17,376.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

