Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 365080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

