KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,796 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $73,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 16.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $321.07. 8,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

