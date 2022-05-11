Komodo (KMD) Price Down 46.8% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00291564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00064274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00070018 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,682,602 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

