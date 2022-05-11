Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.79

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

