Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,660. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

