Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.