Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SEA by 176.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in SEA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,550. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

