Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.88. 57,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

