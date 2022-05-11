Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 290,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

