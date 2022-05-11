Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,748. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

