Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,475. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

