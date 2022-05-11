Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 114,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 88,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $59,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

